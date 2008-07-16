Setting aside that Maureen Dowd's musings are rather consistently ridiculo, it seems to me that Obama likes to control the humor about him. He wants to make the jokes about others or himself. He does not like to be on the receiving end or have jokes, comedy etc. made about him when he's not present. My friends, our candidate is serious, cocky (see Politico's story yesterday on his alienating dems on the Hill), elitist and, dare I say, thin-skinned. He has got to toughen up before the convention. I endorse Obama's diet stuff, but his menu is what the middleclass can afford. It's available at Whole Foods.