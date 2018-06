My shilling for the hokey yet delightful online supervillain musical "Dr. Horrible" continues, as Act II (of three) has launched here today (on iTunes here). What better way to pass the time waiting for your 3:30 a.m. showing of The Dark Knight than to discover whether Penny has fallen for villainous hero or (semi)heroic villain, what Dr. Horrible intends to do about it, and where Captain Hammer really gets his name (hint: not the hands)...

--Christopher Orr