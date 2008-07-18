Democratic hero Max Cleland is disinvited from an Obama event because he's now a lobbyist.

This will be jarring to many Obama supporters. But it's a taste of what's to come if he's elected. I can hear one of my good friends, who is a lobbyist, letting out a rueful chuckle and saying this is what happens when all lobbyists get tarred and demonized. Whether or not you buy that, I suspect there will be many similar instances if/when Obama tries to staff up his administration after the election. One major problem with fighting the DC lobbying machine is that for every Abramoff there's several good guys and gals whom everyone likes and on a day to day basis seem to do nothing very wrong. But Obama says he's not making exceptions.

--Michael Crowley