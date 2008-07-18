... and other foolish remedies to the economic crisis, caused, alas, by the greed of American capitalists



Joshua Rosner has written for TNR several times in the last few months, most recently about home ownership. In each of his articles he foresaw the next stage of the disaster. He has now written a very intelligent warning in FT online Wednesday about what not to do with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which my friend (and business partner) Bill Ackman first alerted us to half a decade ago. Of course, he was beaten up by the yea-sayers.



