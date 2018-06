Via KAL, who draws cartoons for the Economist, this gem:





Now, I think it's fair to say that eagle is a ringer for John McCain. And, while this week, if any, is appropriate to close with speculative interpretation and baseless analogy based on caricature, I'm not sure how to read this one. McCain = bald eagle = victim = patriot = smoker = Obama? A tangled web, to say the least.