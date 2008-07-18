As you may have noted from my Darfur Spine this morning, I am not optimistic about the lame efforts being made by international institutions to end or even curb the genocide. Neither are the traditional leaders of the region. In the Washington Post, Stephanie McCrummen reported that tribal leaders--"sheiks and sultans, umdas and elders, intellectuals, businessmen and spiritual gurus"--are trying on their own to stop the bloodletting. The nation-state has only magnified the inhumanity of the Arab war on Africans, one reason being, of course, that Sudan is not a nation and is barely a state.