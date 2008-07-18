Seinfeld fans will fondly recall George's constant refrain after he decides--on a whim--to propose marriage to a woman he does not much like, let alone love. "We had a pact," he yells at his best friend, Jerry, who promised George to also undergo the "maturation process" and get hitched. This is a long-winded way of saying that when I read Daniel Bergner's New York Times Magazine feature on Leah Daughtry, I felt compelled to scream "We had a pact!" more than once.

Daughtry is a preacher and political operative currently working as chief of staff to DNC head Howard Dean. She is also a Pentecostal and one of the leading Democrats in charge of reaching out to evangelical voters. Anyway, back to the pact, which, though never formalized, I understand as follows: Secular liberals and Democrats go along with increasing outreach to religious voters and religious organizations--even if it makes them uncomfortable--on the condition that those religious voters do not mock the secular liberals for being unpious, pointy-headed elites. If that condition is violated, the pointy-heads get to mock the unbelievable solipsism and absurdity of the religious voters.

So:

Earlier, quoting a verse from First Corinthians, she told me that God had granted her the “gifts of administration.” This, she explained, is her first and most natural calling: to keep things organized, to make things happen from behind the scenes. And she let it be known that she doesn’t appreciate the fact that the media — partly because they are “fascinated with the Pentecostal thing,” she said with subtle annoyance — has begun to focus its mostly positive attention on her, to push her from the background to the forefront. “The intellectuals, the egghead types — Pentecostalism is incomprehensible to them. They don’t understand the spirit-driven. I can make the trains run on time, and they have a hard time reconciling that with my religion.”

It is true that there are many things us eggheads do not understand. For example: