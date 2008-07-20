Atlanta columnist dumps cold water on the notion that Obama could carry his state, though I'm not entirely convinced.

P.S. Potential Nunn competitor Evan Bayh gets snarked in today's NYT:

But it is indeed calculated and does provide a chance for the candidates and their aides to assess how they and their prospective running mates look as a ticket, in the newspaper photographs and television images these events are producing. That is no small thing, as could arguably be seen in Mr. Bayh’s eyes last week as he cast a vice-presidential gaze at Mr. Obama.

