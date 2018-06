"Mental recession," "Czechoslovakia," Maliki, ObamaTripMania--it's been a pretty awful run for McCain. And yet Rasmussen now finds "the lowest level of support measured for Obama since he clinched the Democratic Presidential nomination on June 3." Obama also has a mere three-point lead in Gallup. Weird.

It'll be very interesting to see whether/how those numbers have moved when Obama's trip is over.

--Michael Crowley