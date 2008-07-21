"Speaking as a private individual, I would not vote for John McCain under any circumstances." -- James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, January 13, 2007

"I cannot and I will not vote for Sen. John McCain as a matter of conscience.... Should John McCain capture the nomination as many assume, I believe this general election will offer the worst choices for president in my lifetime. If these are the nominees in November, I simply will not cast a ballot for president for the first time in my life." -- Dobson, February 5, 2008

"I never thought I would hear myself saying this… While I am not endorsing Senator John McCain, the possibility is there that I might." -- Dobson, July 21