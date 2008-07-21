I always chuckle when the House Speaker falls into her concerned-grandmother shtick when gigging the POTUS. From Pelosi's Thursday interview with CNN regarding Bush's recent criticism of Congress:

Well, you know God bless him, bless his heart, the president of the United States, a total failure, losing all credibility with the American people on the economy, on the war, on energy, you name the subject, and for him to be challenging Congress when we are trying to sweep up after his mess over and over and over again.

Can't you just picture Pelosi, pearls gleaming, smile flashing, brandishing a broom for emphasis?



For my money, this snark narrowly beats out the Speaker's "poor president" remarks from last October.

President Bush as petulant, unruly, destructive child. I just never get tired of that analogy.