Today brings us a couple examples of hackery so dumbfounding I pass them on without comment. Okay, with less comment than usual.

First, Andrew Ferguson of the Weekly Standard bemoans the fact that Phil Gramm was denounced by the McCain campaign merely for speaking the truth. Ferguson:

Earlier this month, Gramm gave an interview to the Washington Times in which he asserted that the U.S. economy wasn't in a recession. We are, however, in a "mental recession," he said--a loss of consumer confidence, stoked by hysterical media reports, that threatens to tip the economy into a real recession. This is all true. You could look it up: A recession is two consecutive quarters of economic contraction, and the economy didn't contract last quarter. But Gramm was pilloried for his factual statement.

Anybody who has followed this story knows that the really damaging part of Gramm's commentary was his claim that we are a "nation of whiners." But Ferguson (who is capable of good work) does not mention this line anywhere in his article! Hey, Weekly Standard, here's another article pitch: 1,500 words about how unfair it is that Jeremiah Wright was pilloried merely for noting that terrorists attacked the United States on September 11, 2001.

Meanwhile, Atlantic writer and gritty third base coach Ross Douthat uncovers an even more staggering case of hackery. Hoover Institution Fellow and sometime economic advisor to prominent Republicans John Cogan has produced a chart purporting to bolster the common conservative argument that domestic spending has exploded during George W. Bush's presidency. In a laudatory interview on National Review Online, Cogan is asked: