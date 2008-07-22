I'm not going to get into the habit of daily poll updates (God help me!), but after I noted yesterday that Obama barely leads in Gallup and Rasmussen, I saw that he'd jumped three points in Monday's Gallup poll to a six-point lead. So I was going to flag that result here as a corrective to my point. But now I see that Rasmussen has narrowed to a tie. So, go figure. This afternoon's Gallup number should be interesting and I'll update when I see it.

P.S. While we're on the topic, a little-noted PPP poll released yesterday shows Obama holding an eight-point lead in Ohio. (Presumably Mark Penn would argue that Hillary would be ahead by sixteen?)

--Michael Crowley

