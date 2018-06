Bill Richardson, whose name seems oddly absent from the frenzied veep speculation of the past two months, is back on the scene, telling John McCain to quit whining:

"Well, look, The New York Times is very fussy. I mean, I've sent many editorials that they've rejected--in fact, most of them," Richardson said.

And let's not even get started on how many op-eds they've rejected from the likes of Mike Gravel and Duncan Hunter!

--Josh Patashnik