But do these rights really trump the woman-as-property history and discriminatory present (on a state by state basis, of course)? Why do so many of my gay friends have such faith that they can transform the institution when I'm still so unsure?

I answer a resounding "Yes" to the first question and don't much care about the second because I don't see how marriage needs to be "transformed" other than that it should be opened to homosexuals. Moreover, that marriage remains a patriarchical, unjust institution is simply taken for granted by Martin -- no evidence is offered to make the case, just emotion. That miscegnation laws once existed -- another reason Martin doesn't want to get married -- is irrelevant. The military used to be segregated. Does that make it inherently bad? (Perhaps that's not a good question for some readers of the Prospect).

I'm all for counterintuitive journalism (hey, I work at The New Republic), but sometimes arguments are just plain stupid, as this one is. Jesse Singal seems to agree with me, and offers a smart (if overly patient) reply. He makes the obvious point that there is nothing inherent in marriage that reinforces "gender assumptions;" couples can individually choose who (if either of them) will stay home with the kids. He finds it "unrealistic" for gay-supportive straight people to abstain from marriage in protest of its exclusionary nature; I find it morally preening and self-righteous, however well-intentioned. Please, breeders, get married. It's good for you, society and your potential children, and isn't mutually exclusive from supporting marriage equality for gays.

Back to the Prospect, Dylan Matthews doesn't like what he reads from Singal. On the proposed boycott of marriage by straights, he offers that:

There is a collective action problem here, of course, and boycotts only work if participation is high, but the correct response to that isn't ending the boycott, it's promoting it so that it reaches that critical level.



A marriage boycott would never reach a "critical level" because there is no "critical level" at which a bunch of straight people abstaining from it would convince the rest of the country to suddenly legalize gay marriage. Guys, this isn't a hunger strike in solidarity with graduate student unionization at your Ivy League college. Contemporary opposition to gay marriage is based mostly on religious rationales and the way this opposition will decrease is by demonstrating that it is morally good for the country and society at large to support gay equality. We're starting to see that in California, where images like the one above are beginning to convince anti-gay marriage hold-outs that they have nothing to fear.

People who are genuinely pro-gay marriage are also pro-marriage generally. Martin isn't helping the cause by reinforcing the notion, held by many people on the other side of this issue who need the utmost convincing, that what some on the Left really want isn't "equality" for gays but the dismantling of marriage altogether.