That's Jack Reed behind Obama on the left and Chuck Hagel on the right at a presser in Amman. Now, congressional delegations overseas (otherwise known as CODELs) often, if not usually, feature pols from both sides of the aisle. Still, to see Hagel posed right behind Obama like that, as his left-hand man, is striking. The two elder senators' orientation reminds me of those ubiquitous pictures of McCain flanked by Lindsey Graham and Joe Lieberman.

Photo: Jae C. Hong/AP.

--Eve Fairbanks