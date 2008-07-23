We asked TNR contributing editor and Israeli historian Michael B. Oren to give us an on-the-ground perspective on Obama's trip to Israel today:

For a moment, many Israelis held their breath. "It's just one more reminder why we have to work diligently, urgently and in a unified way..." Barack Obama began his first speech in Israel today, referring to the terrorist attack that rocked Jerusalem only hours before his arrival. A candidate widely identified as liberal, one who has spoken of Palestinian pain and who travels with former State Department officials associated with the peace process, might have been expected to end the statement with "...to strive to achieve peace." But rather than make his hosts cringe with another lecture about the need to redress the root cause of violence and break its cycle, Obama surprised them. "It's just one more reminder why we have to work diligently, urgently and in a unified way ... to fight terror," he said. "There are no excuses."

Obama's reaction to the terrorist attack, and the Israeli's uncertainty about it, indicated the depth of confusion surrounding which Obama they welcomed--the dove or the hawk. In Israel, more than in his previous Middle Eastern whistlestops, the presumptive Democratic contender will have some explaining to do. Obscurity continues to plague his policies on issues critical to the Jewish State as well as to its American supporters.

Obama, to be sure, has seized every occasion to extol Israel as a democratic bastion and America's ally par excellence. He has expressed support for President Bush's ten-year, $30 billion dollar military aid package for Israel and sworn to defend Israel from any Iranian aggression. This 36-hour trip will certainly furnish Obama with numerous opportunities to renew these pledges and to further dispel the vast, cyber-spread disinformation about his pro-Arab bias. "The most important thing for me to share is the historic and special relationship between the United States and Israel," he declared shortly after landing, "one that cannot be broken."