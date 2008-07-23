It is now 43 years since Muriel Spark wrote The Mandelbaum Gate, a novel of love and intrigue suffused with politics. I wonder how many people can now locate the gate in situ. Actually, it is today a little museum commemorating the the squalid place where designated people crossed from one side of divided Jerusalem to the other, between Israel and Jordanian-occupied Palestine. Some people are reminded of the Mandelbaum gate whenever anyone speaks of dividing the city. But Mandelbaum is finished, and anything like Mandelbaum.

I thought of all this reading about yesterday's second terrorist attack by bulldozer and the third terrorist incident in Jerusalem in about four months. A report by Avi Issacharoff in Ha'aretz this morning LINK points out that that three perpetrators -- two by bulldozer and the other being the massacre of eight students at Yeshivat Mercaz Harav -- lived within a stone's throw of each other: one from Umm Touba, another from Sur Baher, and the yeshiva killer from Jabal Mukkaber. They are all villages, sections of Jerusalem and adjacent to the post-1967 Jewish neighborhood of Talpiot Mizrach, itself abutting the headquarters of the United Nations at the aptly named Hill of Evil Counsel.

Yesterday's terror happened in an area I know very well: just down the street from the King David Hotel and the YMCA and right close to the Liberty Bell Garden where Jewish and Arab youngsters mix routinely at play. The attack occurred just before the arrival of Barack Obama...yes, at the King David.

The first response came from the benighted but not quite ultra-orthodox mayor of Jerusalem, Uri Lupolianski. Arriving at the scene moments after the bloody incident, he commented to Israel's Channel 10 that, "We should consider the employment of these people." This is a toxic threat that might focus the minds of Jerusalem's Arabs. But even this soulblinded city administrator must realize that he can't exclude one designated group in the population from work -- unless, that is, he wanted to prove Jimmy Carter right.