It's not just the press that loves Obama, Mother Nature does, too. Jonathan Martin reported that the McCain campaign would "counterprogram" Obama's big Berlin speech tomorrow by having their guy helicopter from New Orleans to an oil rig off the Gulf Coast and give a speech on off-shore drilling. At last, McCain would have a visual to compete with Obama's. But then along came Hurricane Dolly, and now it looks like the event is off. Meanwhile, Karen Tumulty reported that the weather that greeted Obama in Israel today was "as close to perfect as it is possible to be on this planet." I think I know the theme song for the McCain campaign's next whiny web video:

Update: Of course, weather might not have been the only reason McCain called off his oil rig visit.

--Jason Zengerle