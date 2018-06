After a couple days of nonstop kvetching from the McCain campaign about how Barack Obama gets so much more press attention than their guy, they've decided to cancel his only press availability of the week. Is McCain trying to duck questions about the timelines of the surge and the Awakening and about his comments suggesting Obama was content to "lose a war"? Or did someone on the campaign just realize that less coverage is actually better when you're stumbling this badly?

--Christopher Orr