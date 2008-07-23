I have been on Al-Jazeera television myself, and so have many of my friends, both Israelis and Americans. It is easy to be euchred into participating with a network that, at bottom, allows independent voices to be heard, at least some independent voices. Al-Jazeera is owned by the royal family of Qatar which has blazed an idiosyncratic trail in the Arab world: doing some business (financial and political) with Israel and also coordinating the collective blessings of the Arab powers for Hezbollah's daring and bloody coup in Lebanon. On the other hand, Al-Jazeera is the chosen conduit of Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden to the world.

This is not a contribution to the good of mankind.

Here, in a copy from the always invaluable MEMRI, is a clip of of the birthday party thrown for monster-murderer Samir Kuntar by Al-Jazeera on its own television network. Isn't this a confession that says we are for Arab terror and certainly not neutral on the matter?

