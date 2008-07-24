Emory prof Alan Abramowitz zeroes in on those tracking polls I've been, well, tracking over the past few days, and questions their reliability.

And/but, It's worth noting that Obama now has four-point leads in both the Gallup and Rasmussen, bringing them more into line with other national surveys, including today's new NBC/WSJ survey showing Obama +6. (Get your full poll fix at RCP.)

P.S. From the same site as Abramowitz's piece, pundit extraordinaire Larry J. Sabato on "The Myth of the Toss-Up Election."



--Michael Crowley

