Echoing Judis and Chait from yesterday, here's more evidence that, despite the media's and even the weather's bias against McCain, voters aren't that down on him. The latest Q-Poll has McCain gaining ground in four battleground states:

Colorado: McCain is up by a nose 46 – 44 percent, compared to a 49 – 44 percent Obama lead June 26; Michigan: Obama tops McCain 46 – 42 percent, compared to a 48 – 42 percent lead last time; Minnesota: Obama edges ahead 46 – 44 percent, compared to a 54 – 37 percent Obama lead; Wisconsin: Obama leads McCain 50 – 39 percent, compared to 52 – 39 percent.