Even the AP seems bemused by the contrast between John McCain's latest choice of campaign venue and Barack Obama's global lovefest in Berlin. But is McCain's stagecraft really as pathetic as it seems? According to the latest Quinnipiac University polling, McCain is getting increased support in several key states--especially from men and independents. Perhaps a weiner schnitzel back home with a crusty old warrior who calls you a little jerk is a whole lot less threatening to your average American male than watching the big man on campus earth charm the pants off Old Europe?

Yes, John Kerry has proclaimed that it's safe to go back to France, but Obama might do well to skip petit dejeuner with Nicholas and Carla, and head O-Force One straight back to an International House of Pancakes.

--Katherine Marsh

