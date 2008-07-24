This statement just out from the McCain campaign:

While Barack Obama took a premature victory lap today in the heart of Berlin, proclaiming himself a 'citizen of the world,' John McCain continued to make his case to the American citizens who will decide this election. Barack Obama offered eloquent praise for this country, but the contrast is clear. John McCain has dedicated his life to serving, improving and protecting America. Barack Obama spent an afternoon talking about it.

Ah, another classy installment in the John-McCain-is-the-American-president-America-has-been-waiting-for campaign narrative: Come on, people! We don't need no stinking "citizen of the world" in charge. We need a real American who spends his days talking to Americans about American things.

--Michelle Cottle