"Five years ago, the outdoor footwear company, Crocs, was started by a couple of entrepreneurs with a great idea, ingenuity and drive. This former small business now employs 600 people in Colorado alone, and sells over 50 percent of its products in 90 countries around the world."
--John McCain, July 7, 2008
"Shares of Crocs Inc <CROX.O> lost about half of their value on Thursday after the shoemaker slashed second-quarter and 2008 profit and revenue forecasts on an unexpected slowdown in business and weak reorders."
--Reuters, July 24, 2008
--Jonathan Chait