As Marc Ambinder reported this morning, the Obama campaign is putting together a post-campaign "transition team" to ease Obama from candidate to executive. Several Obama staffers confirmed to Ambinder that the campaign has begun transitional planning, though a formal announcement will not be made until the fall.

University of Chicago public policy professor William Howell, who specializes in presidential history, is shocked by how early Obama has assembled the team. "I can't think of another instance where this has happened," Howell said, and he thinks the difference has to do with our sped-up electoral process:

"For so much of American history, the conventions were real events. It was unfathomable that, when the action was all in the conventions, any candidate would form a transition team before the convention. But he's smart to prepare. There are general challenges just in terms of learning--who are you going to appoint? What are the first days going to look like? So, it makes really good sense that he's forming this. I think those challenges are compounded by the fact that he's going to be assuming a presidency that's undergone radical changes by the Republican regime. The first days of the Clinton presidency, remember, were rough-going. And, like Clinton, we have a young candidate. Since there are going to be claims that he doesn't have the experience, to the extent that he can appear organized and on top of things, he wants to do that."

There's another way to look at this, of course. By planning his assumption of office before officially receiving the nomination, Obama sets himself up for accusations of presumptuousness and egotism. During his Berlin speech today, at which he was welcomed with seeming rapture, he spoke to the "people of the world" as if he were already president of the United States of America and all she represents. The McCain camp was quick to read some irony into this.

But if Obama does manage to conquer the general election, he'll be that much closer to legislative, administrative, and emotional preparation for the relatively demanding-sounding job: "President of the World."