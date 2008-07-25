The WaPo's "Reliable Source" has some tidbit about a new minifilm that Rory Kennedy has shot about Helen Thomas, who is a "hero" of Kennedy's "Simply because she asks the questions--continually, relentlessly, and singularly." (I'd link to Jon Chait's 2006 piece deconstructing Thomas's strange status as liberal icon, "Thomas Pain," but...altogether now!...our web archives are a disaster.)

Since Thomas was too ill to attend the screening, former press secretaries and journalists shared their "Helen stories." Presumably trying to convey Thomas's stated mission of questioning presidents, "perhaps irreverently, to bring them down a size," CBS's Bill Plante asserted: "We don't owe presidents any respect except respect for the office."

Whoo hoo! Way to give em hell, Bill! Except... I disagree. At least, I think I do: that whole respect-for-the-office-but-not-the- man thing sounds good in theory, but how it plays out in practice is much fuzzier.

For instance, you'd be hard pressed to find anyone who thinks our current commander-in-chief is less impressive. (The term "strategically-shaved chimpanzee" constantly leaps to mind.) But would I ever be disrespectful to Bush in person? No. And not just out of Respect for the Office (not to mention fear that my entire family would be the last prisoners shipped to Gitmo). For all his mind-boggling flaws, Bush has spent the past eight years serving as leader of this nation. Did he cover himself--or the nation--in glory? Hardly. But it's a shit job, and anyone who labors in it deserves a little respect. It's not just that I wouldn't spit on the office. I wouldn't spit on the man either.