



In honor of today's Washington Post front-pager suggesting a McCain VP announcement is imminent, let me just scratch my head again at the case for Mitt Romney. It's not so much that Romney lacks selling points. He'd obviously add financial firepower to the ticket, for example. (Though even that's been overstated.) And he probably helps put Michigan in play.

What I don't understand is this idea that Romney helps McCain on the economy, which everyone concedes will be the nominee's greatest vulnerability. The basis for this claim is that Romney was a very successful consultant and private-equity fund manager. And there's no question that this would help him make economic policy. But that's hardly the same as winning over voters who are struggling financially, which is what most people have in mind when they say the economy will be a challenge for McCain.

In fact, with the exception of Michigan, where Romney had home-court advantage, McCain--he who allegedly struggles with downscale voters--almost always did better than Romney among the middle- and working-class, while Romney tended to do better with the country-club set. I wrote about this just after the Florida primary: