On ABC's "This Week" today, George Stephanoupols asked John McCain about Social Security. Specifically, he asked about McCain's support for privatization--that is, allowing workers to withhold their contributions to the Trust Fund and invest, instead, in private savings accounts.

McCain demurred, saying* "I have said, and I will say, that everything has to be on the table."

Afterwards, he talked about staging some sort of bipartisan discussions on the topic, pointing to the negotiations that Ronald Reagan and then-Speaker Tip O'Neill had back in the early 1980s. Those discussions eventually led to a bipartisan deal, involving some modest benefit and tax changes, that vastly improved the program's financial outlook. Citing those as a success, McCain said "We will all have to sit down."

These answers were consistent with the official campaign line that emerged earlier this month, following McCain's explicit support for privatization. Speaking on CNN, McCain had said "I want young workers to be able to, if they choose, to take part of their own money, which is their taxes, and put it in an account which has their name on it." That was on the same day that McCain described the system for financing Social Security, in which today's retirees draw on money contributed from today's taxpayers, as a "disgrace." (That's how the system has always worked; for more on this, see unofficial Social Security guardian Josh Marshall here and here.)