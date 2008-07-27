Bears poop in the woods, the Pope is Catholic, and Republicans are beating up on Senate candidate Al Franken for his old comedy routines. No surprise there.

The weird thing in the Minnesota Senate race lately, though, has been Franken's way of defending himself: not by using humor but by turning deadly serious, even dour. If you'd just been dropped into Minneapolis from the deep Amazon, you'd think Coleman was the one with the sense of humor (a nauseatingly corny one, but still) and Franken was the uptight pol who couldn't take a joke. Check out Franken's latest television ad, a response to a clownish Norm Coleman spot deriding an old Franken porn parody:

Franken has encountered the Great Dilemma for gimmick candidates: Do you play up your gimmick shamelessly or do you flee from it, insisting you're just a regular guy who got tapped to run thanks to your sudden, gripping urge to serve the nation rather than your Superbowl-winning pass or high-grossing big-screen turn as a lonely Wall Street exec who finds love with a sexy yoga instructor?