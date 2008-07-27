The St. Paul Pioneer-Press's excellent blog, The Political Animal, adds another detail to our earlier nugget about Pawlenty pulling out of some Minnesota events tomorrow:

Pawlenty's public events schedule, release[d] Friday afternoon, listed no public events for Saturday, Sunday or Monday. And he said Thursday that he would be spending some time up north relaxing this weekend but he was a little vague about it -- and McCain is reportedly hosting some politicos at his ranch this weekend.

Indeed. According to Ambinder's rumor, the idea was to introduce the veep pick to top supporters and moneymen at the ranch today, then announce him/her tomorrow...

--Noam Scheiber