*** The big hint? Speaking of veepstakes, did Obama during his Meet the Press interview give a hint whom he WOULDN’T pick? Check out this line: “I'm going to want somebody with integrity; I'm going to want somebody with independence, who's willing to tell me where he thinks or she thinks I'm wrong; and I'm, I'm going to want somebody who shares a vision of the country where we need to go, that we've got to fundamentally change not only our policies, but how our politics works, how business is done in Washington.” Did he just rule out that he would pick a sitting Democratic US senator? Try and use that description Obama gave with Bayh, Biden, Clinton, or Reed? Now, try using it with Kaine, Sebelius, Nunn, or Hagel? Just sayin’…



I'm not so sure Nunn belongs in that second category, however. It's true that Nunn has long bemoaned the state of Washington politics and called for a return to bipartisanship. But the man did spend 25 years in the US Senate, where he became a committee baron and a true insider, and although he's been gone for 10 years I'm not sure he screams "change." If that's looking like a more important criteria for Obama than national security ballast then I would put money on Sebelius or Kaine before Nunn....

--Michael Crowley

