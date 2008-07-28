



Mario Cuomo, famous former New York governor and still more famous perennial will-he-or-won't-he almost-candidate for president, has found a new way to rehearse his Hamlet act:

I'm unhappy with the current presidential race, so much so that I haven't endorsed Obama or Hillary [Clinton], though I'm well-known to be a Democrat.... I am not endorsing because I don't think they've been specific enough. We have these big, big issues, and the political theory is: "I don't want to get into the specifics, because if I do I'm going to get into trouble."

C'mon, Mario. It's not too late to throw your own hat into the ring!

--Christopher Orr

