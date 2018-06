I see over at The Plank that Michael Savage and his radio network have deployed the word "inartful" to describe -- and try to defuse -- his insane rant about autism. Hey, that's an Obama word! Maybe it's just a coincidence, but it's Obama's (otherwise rather rarely used) word of choice to characterize campaign boo-boos, and he's definitely made it more prominent in the public discourse. Bill Safire explained Obama's (sly and guileful, he says) love of "inartful" a week ago here.

--Eve Fairbanks