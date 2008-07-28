

For two days in a row, the New York Times has run

articles exposing the dishonorable and enslaving working conditions of

a meat processor in Postville, Iowa. These labor practices are

positively hair-raising. The company that owns the plant is called

Agriprocessors, Inc., a family business that "dominate(s) the nation's

market for kosher meat and poultry" under the names of "Aaron's Best"

and "Rubashkin's." This is not the first we have heard of these

gangsters.



There are many rules and regulations to abide by to certify the

"kashrut" of any meat and poultry. A full-time "mashgiach" (basically

a judge) is employed to testify that the workers have met these picky

standards. But none of the standards seem to apply to how labor is

treated. So you can't beat a cow. But you can beat a person.



The ultra-orthodox men (no women allowed because they may be "unclean"

which means going through their "period") who usually oversee these

arrangements are typically self-righteous and haughty. (Sorry for the

generalization. But it's true.) As today's Times story points out,

Jewish leaders are calling for revisions to kosher food standards that

supposedly would extend explicit controls to the treatment of labor.

This is bound to be a long and intricate process. So, in the

meantime, the rabbinical guardians of kashrut should rule that meat

which is declared kosher should have been prepared for slaughter by

people who have themselves been treated humanely. And everyone knows

what that is, except the Rubashkin's and their enablers.



