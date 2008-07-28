It would seem to be simple Campaign 101: If you are running for President, do not, under any circumstances, give a long, casual, rambling interview to a reporter you suspect is likely to, in the resulting story, analogize your latest diplomatic meeting to a homoerotic tryst and, like a randy sex therapist, suggest in print that you "must want a cigarette."

And yet, Obama did just that, chatting with Maureen Dowd for her column today about his chemistry with Sarkozy and his campaign staff's crush on Carla Bruni. Why? Partly he was just following orders. "If Obama keeps being stingy with his quips and smiles, and if the dominant perception of him is that you can’t make jokes about him, it might infect his campaign with an airless quality," Dowd chided him ten days ago. "If Obama offers only eat-your-arugula chiding and chilly earnestness, he becomes an otherworldly type, not the regular guy he needs to be." Well, joking with her about another reporter's creepy interest in his smell certainly shows a desire to rectify the chilly earnestness problem!

But more broadly, I'd guess Obama went in on this column simply because giving her this kind of buddy-buddy access is working. His quotes from that interview, transcribed with barely any comment, make up more than half of her column, which must be some kind of record for hands-off treatment where Dowd is concerned. And while Amanda Marcotte at Pandagon complained that the column merely represents "the most recent attempt by Maureen Dowd to tar Barack Obama as Teh Ghey," I actually thought the column painted a charming picture of Obama: relaxed, capable, confident in his own skin but not too arrogant to fail to still be surprised by people's degree of interest in him.