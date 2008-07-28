The Wednesday New York Times story by Adam Nagourney puts paid to

the story that Barack Obama was weighing Hillary Clinton as his

running mate: "There is mounting evidence that Barack Obama's interest

in Hillary Clinton for the post of vice president has faded." I am

glad that this finis to her ambitions is now agreed upon. But,

frankly, I saw no evidence ever that Barack was weighing the lady as

his companion on the ticket. He'd have to lie awake trying to figure

out what tricks Hillary and Bill would play upon him, and no sane

presidential nominee would ever do that.



