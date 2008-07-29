NYT's Nagourney gives us an update on something that has seemed pretty obvious from the get-go: Obama's not going to pick Hillary.

Dick Morris actually had a pretty good line about this on Fox last night, which was roughly: Picking Hillary to woo older female voters would be like being in a boat with a hole and drilling a second hole to let the water out. (Yes, he hates Hillary. But I still think he has a point.)

Meanwhile Tim Kaine's star is certainly rising fast. One caveat is that the sources for many of these stories seem to be people close to Kaine, who are possibly getting overexcited by the surprise attention. On the other hand you don't see the Obama camp swatting this talk down.

--Michael Crowley

