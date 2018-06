I'm really not snarking here, because skin cancer's not a laughing matter. But in an image-dominated political culture I think it's a problem that John McCain needs to wear a low-slung baseball cap--presumably because of his melanoma--whenever he spends time outside. Presidential it's not, especially on a guy his age. Again, this isn't to snicker, it's just another small way the atmospherics are working against him....

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



--Michael Crowley