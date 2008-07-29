Politico's Ben Smith directs readers to the McCain campaign's latest web gimmick, a Facebook parody called Barackbook. The only problem is, the thing actually works. So, while the campaign-produced content tweaks Obama--e.g., "Barack Obama is now friends with Antoin 'Tony' Rezko"--the user-produced topics on the functional discussion board are, for the moment at least, less than amused: "This site is lame"; "Leaders lead, this just sucks"; "What a terrible attempt at political discourse"; "They can't do a McCainbook -- he'd forget his password."

That's what happens when you make the Google angry.

--Christopher Orr

