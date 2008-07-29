This RNC web ad deriding Obama's Germany trip might even beat that classic Sam Graves ad with the disco dancers as the worst ad of the season thus far. Even as it sets off your epilepsy, watch through to the end. The last few seconds are worth it. (Via Ben Smith)

One slightly more serious point: I'm not sure antics like these, or BarackBook, do anything to help the impression -- held even by some Republicans -- that McCain and the GOP are starting to run an excessively "churlish," curmudgeonly, anti-newfangled-youngsters campaign.