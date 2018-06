Now with no interactivity!

As Ben Smith reported last night, the RNC has scaled back its latest web gimmick, after they found that the only people reading it were evidently the people making fun of it. But don't worry, Version 3.0--powered by carrier pigeon!--is already in the works.

Update: More here. Pro-Obama threads apparently weren't the only--or even the primary--problem. Who could've seen that coming?

--Christopher Orr