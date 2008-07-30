In light of today's news that Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert will not run in the September primary for the Kadima Party, we thought it might be an appropriate time to call attention to Yossi Klein Halevi's recent piece for TNR.com, "Why Olmert Must Go." An excerpt:

"Ehud Olmert must go because he doesn't understand why he must go. Incapable of shame, he has proved himself unworthy to lead a people who are fighting for their lives. For Olmert, there are no moral requirements for leadership. What I did is nothing compared to what others did, he is said to have complained to a confidant, and so summed up the ethos of his 35-year political career. "

--Eric Zimmermann

