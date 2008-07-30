As everybody is now into diplomacy with Iran -- an effort that has been going on for a very long time, and very unsuccessfully at that -- a Kuwaiti daily, Al-Siyassa, reports that Tehran is in the process of building an advanced nuclear plant which it had somehow succeeded in keeping secret. This news was transmitted here by the invaluable Memri and is also available in the Kuwaiti newspaper, Arab Times.

Apparently, the Internatioanl Atomic Agency was utterly unaware of this development, Mohammed El-Baradei being otherwise absorbed. Al-Siyissa also points out that the facility abuts the city of Al-Ahwaz, in the Al-Zarqan region. The importance of this? That it is protected by a human shield.