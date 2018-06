McCain's newest TV ad, "Celeb," reminded Jon of the Simpsons' "Will There Ever Be a Rainbow?" episode, but was I the only one who thought it mimicked the end of "Triumph of the Will"?

Play the beginning of "Celeb" and then cue this clip to 9:20. The two shots -- featuring a rhythmically chanting crowd in a long, perspectival column -- are practically the same.

Update: Rick Perlstein with Campaign for America's Future has screen captures!

--Eve Fairbanks