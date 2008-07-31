As Beijing gears up to host this year's Olympic Games, we asked Perry Link, professor of East Asian Studies at Princeton University, to give us his perspective on how China is responding to the challenge. He will be guest-blogging for us over the next few weeks:

The 2008 Olympics are widely seen as the country's "coming-out party"--its chance to show its new self to the world. But if China wants to impress the rest of the world, one might wonder why the government would, in recent months, lock up rights advocates, call the Dalai Lama a wolf, vote at the UN to support Robert Mugabe, and do other things that give China a shabby image overseas.

And why would they make it difficult for foreign tourists to come to the big party? An American scholar now in Beijing writes to a colleague of mine:

The city is basically empty but clean. Very few tourists. I stayed at the Sheraton Great Wall and I was the only guest on my floor. Reception told me that the hotel has no guests through the Olympics, due to the "suspension of tourist and business visas." [The receptionist] complained vociferously for a few minutes, then said the government would fill the hotel with officials to make up for the loss.

There is not the slightest doubt in my mind that the Chinese people, overwhelmingly, want foreigners to come and get a good impression of their country. But the Chinese people are not running this Olympics show. The top leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are in charge, and the priorities of this particular group are hardly identical to those of the broad populace. The first priority of the top leaders is not to impress foreigners but to impress the Chinese people that they, the CCP, are the champions and vanguard of China's new nationalism. This point is crucial to their power.