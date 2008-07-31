"Fight between Hamas-Fatah spreads to upper lips in mustache war" (Jerusalem Post)

From the article:

Hamas has resumed its policy of shaving mustaches of political opponents to humiliate them, Fatah officials said Wednesday.

Hamas resorted to this form of punishment in the past after arresting senior Fatah representatives in the Gaza Strip, the officials said.

Hamas, for its part, accused the Palestinian Authority security forces of shaving the beards of detained Hamas officials in the West Bank.

...

The Aksa Martyrs Brigades issued a statement strongly condemning the shaving of Namnam's mustache and threatening retaliation. It said that Namnam and his son were also tortured while in detention.