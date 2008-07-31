All of the us stalwart Houston Rockets fans were heartened by the exciting news that NBA bad boy Ron Artest, star of the sport's worst ever brawl in Detroit a few years back, has joined the team. The reason to cheer is that Artest is a phenomenally talented basketball player and defensive specialist who will allow Houston to compete for an NBA championship next year.

Usually when a new player joins a team, his new teammates embrace him with smiles and open arms, even if he is completely insane--as Artest happens to be. However, in a charming and perhaps unstrategic nod to honesty, Face-Of-The-Olympics (and Rockets All-Star Center) Yao Ming said the following:

"I haven't talked to Ron yet, so it's hard to say. I have to find a way to talk to him and see what we can do as a basketball team. He has a history. But we know he is a physical player. He is a good player. He really can help us. And Ron is on a contract year, too. "I think Ron Artest is a good player if coach (Rick) Adelman can control the team well."

Yao then added:

"Hopefully, he's not fighting anymore and going after a guy in the stands."

One has to love Yao's straight-talking, but now Artest has answered with this gem: