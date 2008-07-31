Many, many years ago, I was kicked in the head (gently, and justifiably) by Joey Ramone at a Ramones concert, one of several reasons that I've always had a soft spot for Rock 'n' Roll High School, the Roger-Corman-produced story of a school, a band, and several exploding white mice. So when I saw the news that Joey Ramone doppleganger Howard Stern was planning to produce a remake of the film, I was prepared to write a bitter lament. But then the article reminded me that Stern is also planning a remake of Porky's, and I was overcome by despair.

Below, a reminder of more innocent days:

Rest in peace, guys.